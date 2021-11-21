Wondering What To Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving? Try These 4 Recipe Ideas

Have you ever been in this situation: You've been waiting all day long for that big Thanksgiving feast, and a twinge of hanger starts to set in (no, just us?). While we're all for some intermittent fasting, depending, depending on how late you sit down for your holiday meal, you probably want to plan for a strategic breakfast that will keep you feeling satiated until dinner.

Still, if you're responsible for cooking the holiday meal, you'd probably like to avoid spending extra time in the kitchen preparing a healthy breakfast. Luckily, there are some quick and easy options that pack in nutrients and cut down on time.