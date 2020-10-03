An RD-Approved Pumpkin Bread Recipe That's Secretly Nutritious

The recipe uses gluten-free oat flour, which is great for anyone with a gluten intolerance or simply looking to increase fiber intake. If you have extra gluten-free oats on hand, Michalczyk says the process of making your own flour is easy. Simply pulse the oats in a food processor until they resemble a flour texture, she explains. Voila, an alt-flour that’s both time- and cost-efficient.

"Not only is pumpkin packed with nutrition like vitamin A, C, E and potassium and fiber, the addition of the mbg organic veggies+ gives each slice a veggie, fiber, and probiotic boost," Michalczyk says.*

Don’t have pumpkin pie spice on hand? Well, you can make that, too. Eyeballing it, increase the amount of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to achieve the same flavor profile (consider adding a dash of allspice, as well.)

These warm, natural flavors have their own health benefits, but they're mainly there for the taste. The turmeric and ginger in mbg organic veggies+, on the other hand, plays a role in managing inflammation.*

With maple syrup in place of added sugar and coconut oil in place of butter, this recipe is already a healthier option than most pumpkin breads. The addition of a greens powder helps enhance the nutritional value even more.* Just one scoop incorporates a serving of veggies into the pastry (think: leafy greens, sea veggies, carrots, beetroot, and alfalfa), making it a balanced breakfast option.* "Adding a serving of organic veggies+ is such a great insurance policy because it can be hard to get everything found in this greens powder through our diet," Michalczyk says.