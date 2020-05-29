There have been a number of new food trends popping up during quarantine—like healthy banana bread, whipped coffee, and even focaccia gardens. A lot of these recipes have been making the rounds on tik-tok and Instagram, to bring a little extra fun and joy to our days. And the latest trend to hit our feeds is one that has us all looking forward to breakfast: pancake cereal!

This new spin on the classic short stack is basically just a lot of mini pancakes, around the size of a nickel or quarter, cooked in a pan, arranged in a bowl to look like cereal. There's a lot of different recipes floating around, but since most have refined flours and other not-as-healthy ingredients, I created a clean version that's Paleo, gluten-free, and absolutely delicious.