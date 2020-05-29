This Healthy Pancake Cereal Recipe Is Packed With Nutrients
There have been a number of new food trends popping up during quarantine—like healthy banana bread, whipped coffee, and even focaccia gardens. A lot of these recipes have been making the rounds on tik-tok and Instagram, to bring a little extra fun and joy to our days. And the latest trend to hit our feeds is one that has us all looking forward to breakfast: pancake cereal!
This new spin on the classic short stack is basically just a lot of mini pancakes, around the size of a nickel or quarter, cooked in a pan, arranged in a bowl to look like cereal. There's a lot of different recipes floating around, but since most have refined flours and other not-as-healthy ingredients, I created a clean version that's Paleo, gluten-free, and absolutely delicious.
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
The secret ingredient is mbg's organic veggies+ powder, which features all kinds of nutritious ingredients like broccoli, spinach, and sea vegetables, which are rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.* It's also packed with potent antioxidants like ginger and turmeric, which help decrease inflammation enhance your immune function.*
Plus, it features vegan digestive enzymes, to support healthy digestion and help your body absorb nutrients.* Not to mention, organic veggies+ powder actually tastes delicious, so it makes a great addition to this nutritious pancake cereal recipe.
Ready to give these cute little flap jacks a try? Check out my recipe for healthy and delicious pancake cereal!
Healthy Pancake Cereal Recipe
Serves: 4
Calories: 250 per serving
- 1 cup of almond flour
- 1 tablespoon of grass-fed ghee (melted)
- ¼ cup vanilla unsweetened almond milk (plain unsweetened almond milk works too but won’t be as sweet)
- 2 organic pastured eggs
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1-2 tablespoons of raw organic honey (depending on taste)
- 1 tablespoon of mindbodygreen organic veggies+
- ½ teaspoon of baking soda (this will help them rise)
- Coconut oil or ghee to cook
- Organic berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)
- Sliced organic banana
- Raw almond butter
- Raw organic honey
- Hemp seeds
- Mix all ingredients together in a bowl until you have a smooth consistency.
- Transfer mixture to a small pouring jug.
- Heat 1 teaspoon of ghee or coconut oil in large frying pan on medium heat.
- Once hot, pour coin-sized portions of pancake mixture into pan, keeping a good distance between each one.
- Once you start to see bubbles, use a thin spatula to flip.
- When done, remove from pan & add to a clean plate.
- Repeat until mixture is gone.
- Arrange in a bowl and serve with desired toppings.
Note: To make these Whole30-approved, simply nix the honey. Enjoy!