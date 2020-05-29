mindbodygreen

Recipes

This Healthy Pancake Cereal Recipe Is Packed With Nutrients

Alex McCormick
Healthy Recipe Creator & Certified Health Coach By Alex McCormick
Healthy Recipe Creator & Certified Health Coach
Alexandra McCormick is a healthy recipe creator, and certified holistic health & wellness coach with a passion for creating clean, healthy food.
Healthy Pancake Cereal Recipe

Image by Alex McCormick / Contributor

May 29, 2020 — 9:29 AM

There have been a number of new food trends popping up during quarantine—like healthy banana bread, whipped coffee, and even focaccia gardens. A lot of these recipes have been making the rounds on tik-tok and Instagram, to bring a little extra fun and joy to our days. And the latest trend to hit our feeds is one that has us all looking forward to breakfast: pancake cereal!

This new spin on the classic short stack is basically just a lot of mini pancakes, around the size of a nickel or quarter, cooked in a pan, arranged in a bowl to look like cereal. There's a lot of different recipes floating around, but since most have refined flours and other not-as-healthy ingredients, I created a clean version that's Paleo, gluten-free, and absolutely delicious.

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
organic veggies+

The secret ingredient is mbg's organic veggies+ powder, which features all kinds of nutritious ingredients like broccoli, spinach, and sea vegetables, which are rich in magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.* It's also packed with potent antioxidants like ginger and turmeric, which help decrease inflammation enhance your immune function.*

Plus, it features vegan digestive enzymes, to support healthy digestion and help your body absorb nutrients.* Not to mention, organic veggies+ powder actually tastes delicious, so it makes a great addition to this nutritious pancake cereal recipe.

Ready to give these cute little flap jacks a try? Check out my recipe for healthy and delicious pancake cereal!

Article continues below

Healthy Pancake Cereal Recipe

Healthy Pancake Cereal Recipe

Image by Alex McCormick

Serves: 4

Calories: 250 per serving

Ingredients
  • 1 cup of almond flour
  • 1 tablespoon of grass-fed ghee (melted)
  • ¼ cup vanilla unsweetened almond milk (plain unsweetened almond milk works too but won’t be as sweet)
  • 2 organic pastured eggs
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1-2 tablespoons of raw organic honey (depending on taste)
  • 1 tablespoon of mindbodygreen organic veggies+
  • ½ teaspoon of baking soda (this will help them rise)
  • Coconut oil or ghee to cook
Toppings
  • Organic berries (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries)
  • Sliced organic banana
  • Raw almond butter
  • Raw organic honey
  • Hemp seeds
Method
  1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl until you have a smooth consistency.
  2. Transfer mixture to a small pouring jug.
  3. Heat 1 teaspoon of ghee or coconut oil in large frying pan on medium heat.
  4. Once hot, pour coin-sized portions of pancake mixture into pan, keeping a good distance between each one.
  5. Once you start to see bubbles, use a thin spatula to flip.
  6. When done, remove from pan & add to a clean plate.
  7. Repeat until mixture is gone.
  8. Arrange in a bowl and serve with desired toppings.

Note: To make these Whole30-approved, simply nix the honey. Enjoy!

Alex McCormick
Alex McCormick Healthy Recipe Creator & Certified Health Coach
Alexandra McCormick is a healthy recipe creator, as well as a certified Holistic Health & Wellness Coach with a passion for creating clean, healthy food that tastes delicious. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Study Finds This Nut May Significantly Improve Your Heart Health

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Nut May Significantly Improve Your Heart Health
Functional Food

This Creamy, Easy-To-Make Nut Milk Is Ideal For Coffee (Or Ice Cream!)

Abby Moore
This Creamy, Easy-To-Make Nut Milk Is Ideal For Coffee (Or Ice Cream!)
Personal Growth

How To Navigate The Pandemic, Based On Your Crisis Response Type

Sarah Regan
How To Navigate The Pandemic, Based On Your Crisis Response Type
Beauty

Clogged Pores? 4 DIY Blackhead Masks To Erase Those Pesky Plugs

Jamie Schneider
Clogged Pores? 4 DIY Blackhead Masks To Erase Those Pesky Plugs
Parenting

How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School
Personal Growth

Why WFH May Be Bad For Your Health & How To Fix It, According To An MD

Robin Berzin, M.D.
Why WFH May Be Bad For Your Health & How To Fix It, According To An MD
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Greens, Downdog & The Harmonica: The Morning Routine This Yogi Swears By

Olessa Pindak
Greens, Downdog & The Harmonica: The Morning Routine This Yogi Swears By
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Fire Up The Vagus Nerve To Support Immunity, From An MD

Jason Wachob
3 Ways To Fire Up The Vagus Nerve To Support Immunity, From An MD
Integrative Health

This Is Where Stress Lights Up In Our Brains, According To New Study

Sarah Regan
This Is Where Stress Lights Up In Our Brains, According To New Study
Personal Growth

Do You Bear The Brunt Of Emotional Labor? Here's What It May Look Like

Sarah Regan
Do You Bear The Brunt Of Emotional Labor? Here's What It May Look Like
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Beauty

How To Build A Skin Care Routine: The Correct Order To Layer Products

Alexandra Engler
How To Build A Skin Care Routine: The Correct Order To Layer Products
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-pancake-cereal-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!