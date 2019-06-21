This Lipstick Shade Gives You Major Post-Yoga Glow Vibes

Coral lipstick has a rough reputation. Red is the established classic, pink is playful, plum is sophisticated. But coral? Coral somehow got stuck with campy. I, for one, disagree—especially come summertime. With the right finish and formula, coral is as refreshing as an Aperol Spritz.

"Coral is a fun one because it is super-brightening to the skin," says celebrity and natural makeup artist Jessa Blades. "Whether you're on vacation in a tropical environment or just summer weather, coral picks up on a lot of colors that people typically wear in the heat."

There is, however, some truth to the fact that it's not the easiest color to pull off. It's not like swiping on a lip-tone matching nude: Those tend to be less risk, as they just look like your natural lip shade. But coral: "It's not a natural color that your lips could ever make," says Blades. "Some lips have pink and some have mauve and some have brown, but you when you wear coral, it's clear you are wearing something, so there's less room for error."

The first step, she says, is to make sure your lips are exfoliated and hydrated. As for the rest of your look, "keep the rest of the face lightly defined." Emphasis on lightly: A healthy coral hue looks best when paired with a no-fuss face. Toss on a mascara, thin liner, a warm bronzed cheek, and the smallest hint of dewy highlighter. "Keep the focus to the lip," she says.