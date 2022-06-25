The 5-Second Gut-Supporting Habit This Associate Health Editor Swears By

My foray into the health and well-being realm took root back in 2019 when I graduated college and was feeling miserable about the habits I had in place and the impact they had on my body. Since then I’ve worked to fine-tune my diet and exercise plan, and now as the associate health and food editor for mindbodygreen I have the luxury of making well-being something I can focus on, even during work hours.

My diet is largely plant-based, so while I’m an adventurous eater and willing to try nearly anything once (within reason), I’m always looking for new ways to enhance my diet and pack even more nutritional benefits into meals to benefit my body. Having a rather finicky digestive system I always prioritize fiber in my meals, but I’ll be the first to admit there’s always room for improvement.

However, I've recently discovered one of my favorite (and low-lift) ways to make sure I’m hitting my nutrition goals each day: mbg’s organic veggies+.