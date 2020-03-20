Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze

In a time where we're suddenly doing everything—from working to working out—in our homes, our bodies are learning how to adjust. For some, staying at home may blur the line between being active and resting, which can result in a wonky sleep schedule. Now, more than ever, we need to prioritize sleep to support our immunity.

It's not news that sleep is an important part of supporting our body's proper function, but sleep washes the brain and regulates hormones. According to Eva Selhub, M.D., "When sleep-deprived, the body's hormone system is off."

She recommends "taking your time, being mindful and more nurturing toward yourself." If you find yourself, and your sleep pattern, struggling to adjust to your new routine, there are some things you can do to counter the more negative impacts of a forming sleep debt: