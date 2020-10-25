mindbodygreen

This Spooky Green Juice Cocktail Is Perfect For Healthy Halloween Sipping

This Spooky Green Juice Cocktail Is Perfect For Healthy Halloween Sipping

Eliza Sullivan
Green Juice with Parsley and Apples

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

October 25, 2020 — 10:04 AM

We know Halloween is going to look different this year: costumes will be from the waist up while we party on Zoom with friends or family near or far. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't celebrate in style, so while you don animal ears or a mask for your call, why not also make an on-theme cocktail to go with it?

And what could be more on theme than a green-toned cocktail (or mocktail!). While a classic margarita may tick off the green box, we sought something a bit more special for our spooky socially-distanced celebrations. This (super simple) cocktail recipe calls on mbg's organic veggies+ for gut-friendly addition that can also help support your immune system.*

The mix of veggies, broccoli, kale, spinach, plus sea veggies, allows this greens powder to provide essential vitamins and minerals. Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says it's also a good way to help your gut: "Because the organic veggies+ contains digestive enzymesprobiotics, and a little fiber, it can be a way to incorporate some gut-healthy elements into your day."*

If you're planning to opt for a mocktail, this mix works just as wonderfully with a few ounces of your favorite kombucha swapped in for the liquor portion (which will add extra gut-heathy probiotics to the party).

Because the formula is so simple, it's actually really easy to adjust it to your tastes and to what you know works best for your body—while some people prefer the botanical feel of gin, others may opt for the more smokey flavor of mezcal or the sharpness of tequila.

While there are added benefits of working a greens powder into your cocktail, it doesn't mean you're negating the booze: "Just note, that doesn't automatically mean your cocktail becomes healthy. A cocktail is still a cocktail," says Cording. "From my perspective, it's really about having a good experience and practicing moderation and safety when consuming alcohol."

Make it even more Halloween-y by opting for a blood orange as your citrus component, or you could cut it with another citrus juice. Since this green juice cocktail only takes four ingredients to put together, it's simple enough to whip up for any virtual shindig—and you'll certainly be the toast of the party.

A Halloween-Worthy Green Cocktail

Makes 1 cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1½ ounces gin, mezcal, vodka, or tequila
  • 1 tablespoon (½ oz.) organic veggies+
  • 2 tablespoons citrus juice
  • 4 ounces sparkling water
Method

  • Mix the ingredients together, shake with ice until combined.
  • Garnish with a lemon peel.
  • Optional: add honey for sweetness.

Hoping for a sweet treat to go with your spooky refreshment? We'll be making a batch of Cording's nutrient-packed pumpkin cookies to go alongside our cocktails this Halloween.

