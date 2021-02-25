While there are no shortage of high-tech innovations in hair care, there are a few mainstays that truly withstand the test of time. Hair rollers fall into that category—these versatile curlers have been perfecting styles since the 1930s, whether you have a straighter strand pattern and are gunning for volume, or you have curls already and are looking to define your spirals. Better yet, many rollers of today use elevated, hair-healthy materials to smooth frizz and minimize heat damage.

Depending on your style goals, you may reach for a different set: velcro rollers are great for loose, buoyant curls; spongy options offer fluffy springs; flexirods yield defined ringlets; and so on. We’ve rounded up all the timeless options below: