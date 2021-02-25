mindbodygreen

10 Best Hair Rollers For Any Type Of Curl, From Soft Waves To Stunning Ringlets

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 25, 2021 — 1:10 AM

While there are no shortage of high-tech innovations in hair care, there are a few mainstays that truly withstand the test of time. Hair rollers fall into that category—these versatile curlers have been perfecting styles since the 1930s, whether you have a straighter strand pattern and are gunning for volume, or you have curls already and are looking to define your spirals. Better yet, many rollers of today use elevated, hair-healthy materials to smooth frizz and minimize heat damage. 

Depending on your style goals, you may reach for a different set: velcro rollers are great for loose, buoyant curls; spongy options offer fluffy springs; flexirods yield defined ringlets; and so on. We’ve rounded up all the timeless options below:

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers

For efficient, gentle heat styling, hot rollers are sublime. Simply heat them up (this option has two heat settings to choose from), wrap your sections of hair around the rollers, clip them in place, and let them cool for about 15 minutes. These luxe curlers come in both 1 ½ inch and 1 ¾ inch sizes—the former is perfect for softer waves, the latter offering more volume.  

Volumizing Hot Rollers, T3 ($119)

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers
mindbodygreen

Goody Style Curl Finish Foam Rollers

These weightless foam rollers are super gentle on the hair, as they won’t pull down on the strands. Plus, they come with a variety of diameters so you can achieve your level of tousled texture—the bigger the roller, the looser the curl. 

Style Curl Finish Foam Rollers, Goody ($7.79)

Goody Style Curl Finish Foam Rollers
mindbodygreen

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Velcro rollers help you achieve that voluminous, bouncy blowout look. You can either wrap them around the hair post-blow dry, when the strands are still warm, on slightly damp hair for heatless curls. Section the hair to around the same width as the roller (these come in two different sizes), stretch the hair out from your head, and roll from the ends all the way up to the crown. 

High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, Drybar ($10)

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
mindbodygreen

Hot Tools Spongy Rod Rollers

Flexirods are A+ for tight, defined ringlets. No pins or clips necessary, which means they’re super gentle on the hair (you can even wear these spongy rods overnight) and minimize creasing. You can use rods with the same diameter as your natural texture to define your curl pattern, or use one slightly wider to stretch the curls.  

Spongy Rod Rollers, Hot Tools ($14.99)

Hot Tools Spongy Rod Rollers
mindbodygreen

Spoolies Medium Spoolies Hair Curlers

These retro curlers are making a comeback. Beloved in the '50s and ‘60s, these rubber-based spools offer immaculate pin curls without the use of clips or bobby pins, so they’re comfortable enough to leave on while you sleep. The updated version keeps the same promise of pin curls by morning, but ups the ante with heat-resistant, non-slip silicone. Wrap sections of hair around the stem of the spool, fold the top over, and let it set. 

Medium Spoolies Hair Curlers, Spoolies ($17.99)

12pc Medium Spoolies
mindbodygreen

Caruso Molecular Steam Hairsetter

Similar to hot rollers, only steam rollers add an extra shot of steam to strongly set the curls. And unlike hot rollers, you’ll only use one at a time—heat the foam barrel over the mini steamer before wrapping each section of hair. This set includes 30 rollers in a variety of sizes, from petite ringlets to jumbo curls. 

Molecular Steam Hairsetter, Caruso ($36.99)

Caruso Molecular Steam Hairsetter
mindbodygreen

Conair Satin Foam Rollers

To set your curls overnight, foam rollers are a great material of choice. The soft material is never harsh on your tresses, and it’s especially helpful for air-drying—the spongy material can soak up excess moisture without roughening up the cuticle. 

Satin Foam Rollers, Conair ($21.49)

Conair Satin Foam Rollers
mindbodygreen

KITSCH Ceramic Hair Roller Variety Pack

If you’re using rollers post blow-dry, a ceramic material is ideal for achieving smooth, shiny curls with less heat damage. Ceramic diffuses heat evenly throughout the strand, rather than scorching just the surface of the hair (that’s why experts typically recommend hot tools with ceramic plates as opposed to titanium). 

Ceramic Hair Roller Variety Pack, KITSCH ($14)

KITSCH Ceramic Hair Roller Variety Pack
mindbodygreen

Remington Pro Hair Setter

Speaking of heat damage, the thermal technology with these hot rollers heats from both inside and out, as opposed to creating hot spots on top of the strands. Plus, these rollers only take 90 seconds to heat up and a mere five minutes to set the curls—you’ll be out the door in no time with a full head of bouncy spirals. 

Pro Hair Setter, Remington ($33.49)

Remington Pro Hair Setter
mindbodygreen

Annie Snap On Magnetic Rollers

Can’t get the snap just right? Magnetic rollers are a great option for hair roller newbies (and those of us with shaky fingers). Only caveat is: There are no magnets involved; they’re simply plastic rollers that cling to wet hair for a “magnetic” effect. That said, they’re best for an air-dry. 

Snap On Magnetic Rollers, Annie ($3.02)

Annie Snap On Magnetic Rollers
mindbodygreen

