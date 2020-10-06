Don’t scoff just yet. Sure, a brow gel is by no means groundbreaking, but Bieber explains it’s the perfect tool to polish those hairs without looking like you’ve got painted on arches. “It’s the one thing I do every single day,” she gushes during a Zoom demo. “Even if I’m not wearing makeup, it's the one thing I wear.”

In comes the brow gel hack: Her makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian, coats Bieber’s brows with bareMinerals’ Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel in clear (“It’s like a deep conditioning mask for your brows,” Bieber notes), before sweeping on the same confection in the shade “coffee.”

This is where people tend to, well, raise a brow: Doesn’t it make more sense to apply the clear gel after the hue so as to set the hairs? But as Bedrossian explains, swiping on a clear gel pre-pigment thickens the strands and fluffs them into place. Then the brown shade can “warm it up a little bit,” she says.

It’s like how someone might apply a primer or clear mascara before coating their lashes in inky pigment—it creates an even base for the hairs so they can appear even fuller. The same goes for your brows: A clear gel can separate and thicken the fine hairs, paving the way for the tinted spoolie to shimmy its way in between any gaps.