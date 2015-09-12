7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

On my journey, I was so determined to become fit and slim that I exercised like crazy although my body told me to stop numerous times. I ignored my tiredness, aches, and pains and kept pushing. I was proud that my mind was so strong and I could persevere. I ignored my body until one day I couldn’t ignore it anymore. I hurt my knees and it was painful to walk, not to mention do squats, lunges, or run.

Don’t ignore what your body is telling you. Now, I ask my body permission: “Is it OK if I do another 10 minutes of cardio?” Sometimes it says yes, and sometimes it tells me just to stretch. Sometimes when I’m tired and not sure if I should go to the gym, my body tells me to hit the bed. The same goes with food. Instead of trying to figure out what to eat and what would be healthiest, I ask my body what it feels like having. The answer almost always pops into my head immediately.