Going Shopping? 5 Gut-Healthy Ingredients To Add To Your Grocery List

Eating healthy is a simple concept in theory, but when it’s time to head to the grocery store it sometimes feels like all bets are off. Surrounded by processed foods and a seemingly endless range of ingredients, if you don’t go in with a plan it can be incredibly easy to slide off track. There’s another level of difficulty added when you’re aiming to improve your gut health, and because there are so many sneaky foods that fly under the radar to throw off your gut microbiome, you’d do well to know what you should actually be looking for.

If you’re preparing for your big shop of the week and need a little extra guidance, these are the gut-healthy ingredients you should stock up on to keep you feeling your best.