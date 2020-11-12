While many people are quick to eliminate gluten or grains from the diet, fiber-rich foods are actually great for the gut. Unless there's a diagnosed allergy, gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, once told mbg eliminating these food groups can be harmful.

"When you narrow the diversity in your diet, you narrow the diversity in the gut microbiome," he explained. "When you broaden the diversity in your diet, you broaden the diversity in your microbiome."

Whole grains and more "average" plant-based fiber sources (think onions or tomatoes vs. kale or spinach) help feed the microbes in the gut. "These microbes are picky eaters," Bulsiewicz said. "They only like the fiber from specific foods." Meaning, no matter how healthy the food, sticking to a limited diet lowers your chance of having a nourished, healthy microbiome.