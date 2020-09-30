The Best Foods & Sleep Routine For Every Type Of Child, According To Ayurveda

Is your child naturally quick or slow? Laid back or competitive? Intuitive or methodical? When it comes to children, you can't change their essential nature—but as a parent, you can learn how to understand them better and help them grow to their full potential.

In Ayurveda, a traditional health system, your child's tendencies and preferences are reflections of different body types. And the latest understanding of brain development gives valuable insights into what your child is capable of at different ages. The two together—ancient wisdom and modern neuroscience—define what I refer to in my book Dharma Parenting as brain/body types.

Here's what you need to know about the three different Ayurvedic types and how they can help inform your kid's routines: