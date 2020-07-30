A 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe With A Stealthy Serving Of Veggies 

“Adding veggies+ to your guac basically supercharges it with more nutrients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and gut-friendly probiotics,” registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. tells mbg.*

The greens powder is also packed with sea veggies and dark leafy greens, which Michalczyk says are good sources of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium.* “Adding it to a dip like this is a not-so-sneaky way to give yourself a nutritional boost in a fun way,” she adds.

Along with three ripe avocados and organic veggies+, this recipe combines purple (aka red) onion and garlic. These allium vegetables can help manage blood pressure and support the immune system with their antimicrobial properties.