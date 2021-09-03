"This recipe is a good blank slate for when you're short on ingredients but want something satisfying," Cording tells us. "It's bright and balanced as is, but it can also be easily customized to complement other flavors."

Using yogurt as a base provides an extra boost of protein and beneficial probiotic bacteria, Cording says, making it a healthier alternative to mayonnaise or sour cream. While you can swap in any of your favorite green herbs, we recommend parsley for its earthy and peppery finish (and its antioxidant potential).

The addition of mbg's organic veggies+ is a convenient way to work extra nutrition into your day, Cording says. "I love that it incorporates nutrient-dense foods like organic sea vegetables, leafy greens, berries, and health-supporting spices like turmeric and ginger, just to name a few."* The greens powder contains a strategic blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes to help aid in digestion and support a healthy gut microbiome.* So with just one or two scoops of organic veggies+, what was a simple five-ingredient dressing recipe now packs in 31 powerhouse ingredients.