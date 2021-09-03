mindbodygreen

You'll Want To Add This Green Goddess Dressing Recipe To Just About Everything
Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Green dip, spicy kale and brazil nut

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

September 3, 2021 — 10:07 AM

We'll be the first to proclaim that calling a green goddess dressing a "dressing" is a bit shortsighted. The creamy, sturdy base allows the flavor-packed condiment to work well as a dip, a spread, a dollop, and a dressing.

Given its versatility (and incredible taste!), we wanted to bookmark a green goddess recipe that we can make in a pinch—so we turned to none other than mbg Collective member and registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Below is her simple, savory, and nourishing five-ingredient formula that we'll be adding to just about everything.

Why we love this dressing.

"This recipe is a good blank slate for when you're short on ingredients but want something satisfying," Cording tells us. "It's bright and balanced as is, but it can also be easily customized to complement other flavors."

Using yogurt as a base provides an extra boost of protein and beneficial probiotic bacteria, Cording says, making it a healthier alternative to mayonnaise or sour cream. While you can swap in any of your favorite green herbs, we recommend parsley for its earthy and peppery finish (and its antioxidant potential).

The addition of mbg's organic veggies+ is a convenient way to work extra nutrition into your day, Cording says. "I love that it incorporates nutrient-dense foods like organic sea vegetables, leafy greens, berries, and health-supporting spices like turmeric and ginger, just to name a few."* The greens powder contains a strategic blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes to help aid in digestion and support a healthy gut microbiome.* So with just one or two scoops of organic veggies+, what was a simple five-ingredient dressing recipe now packs in 31 powerhouse ingredients.

Green Goddess Dressing

Ingredients 

  • ¾ cup whole milk plain yogurt (or unflavored plant-based yogurt)
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons mbg organic veggies+
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh parsley (or a mix of green herbs)
  • The juice of one lemon
  • Sea salt

Optional add-ins:

  • 1 to 2 teaspoons capers (with some brine) 
  • Garlic
  • Pepper
  • Other green herbs like chives, cilantro, dill, or mint
Method

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. 
