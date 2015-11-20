Like many experimental teens with Internet access, I found my way to the PETA website to learn a bit more about vegetarianism. Several videos and articles later, I decided to kick meat to the curb.

A few years after, I took it further into veganism, which lasted four years. Vegetarians typically only exclude meat (and eat things like eggs and dairy), while vegans avoid all products related to animals including meat, dairy, eggs, and items such as leather.

I was motivated by the myriad health benefits that a plant-based diet promised—more energy, better digestion, not to mention the newfound sense of contentment that comes with choosing a cruelty-free diet.

I never felt restricted, but after seven years of no meat, I chose to abandon my plant-based diet. I still refrain from eating beef, pork, and most dairy, but I've expanded my diet to include chicken, turkey, and fish.

I reached this decision because of the many health issues that I was struggling with. Anxiety, depression, candida overgrowth, hormonal imbalance, acne, fatigue, bloating, IBS, insomnia, and chronic irritability became a part of my daily life.

This isn't the fault of a plant-based diet, but here's where I personally went wrong: