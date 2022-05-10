The Secret To Keeping Glass Showers Streak-Free + 5 Best Cleaners

As many of us know all too well, glass shower doors attract soap scum and mineral buildup over time if they are not well maintained. "About 85% of US households are affected by hard water, which results in the build-up of mineral deposits, mixed with soap scum, that can make it difficult to keep shower doors and walls clean," explains Alexandra Wojenski, a cleaning expert and "Grove Guide" at Grove Collaborative.

Beyond excessive soap scum build-up, professional cleaner Lisa Sosa of Clean Happy Co adds that the large size of glass showers can make them difficult for some people to clean. Glass is also easily scratched and scuffed, meaning harsh abrasive cleaners are out of the picture.

These experts agree that regular maintenance is the key to keeping glass showers looking good. Here's the cleaning schedule they recommend for staying on top of it: