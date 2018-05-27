These Are The Coolest Glamping Vacations You Can Take This Year

Summer is right around the corner, and wanderlust is officially in the air. As adventure tourism takes off and more people continue to seek out unique, off-the-grid vacations immersed in nature, one trend continues to dominate: glamping.

Glamping—a more luxurious form of camping that usually involves decked-out tents perched in picturesque terrains—is an opportunity to relish in nature without committing to an all-out backpacking trip. Such immersions hold a special appeal because they give us a chance to disconnect from technology and soak in the restorative benefits of fresh air (doctors have noted that time outside can improve immune function, break through negative thought patterns, and boost our happy hormones).

Rebecca Davis, the writer and travel aficionado behind The Glassy, says that the "glam" part of glamping holds a special appeal too. "Glamping is an opportunity to be surrounded by nature while still enjoying creature comforts like a plush bed, running water, or even wineglasses that you'd otherwise have to leave at home if you were backpacking." She notes that it's easier than ever to find such respite, thanks to sites like Tentrr or Airbnb that now list alternative accommodations (think: geodesic domes in the desert and tree houses in tropical locales) as a separate category to browse.

Sold yet? Here are a few insanely gorgeous glamping sites across all seven continents to add to your bucket list this year: