You Don't Have To Use Exfoliators To Get Glowing Skin: 3 Tips To Help

Exfoliators and glowing skin are practically synonymous in the beauty space. If you’re looking for tips on how to liven up your complexion, sloughing off dead skin cells is sure to be one of the top pieces of advice. And while we’re all for responsible exfoliation—we must note: it’s not for everyone, at all times. Personally, I know I can hardly stand more than once a week; if I’m having some sort of flare-up, I have to skip it altogether.

This puts reactive skin folk in a tricky position: I want that highlighter-like shine—but we want it sans the acids or scrubs, or at the very least, I want gentle alternatives. Where does that leave us? Well, there are several routes to take.