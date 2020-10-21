mindbodygreen

I'm A Functional Medicine Expert, And I Swear By This Greens Powder Supplement

I'm A Functional Medicine Expert, And I Swear By This Greens Powder Supplement

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
Licensed Acupuncturist
Dr. Paige Bourassa is nationally board certified in acupuncture. She studied psychology at the University of Colorado, holds a doctorate in acupuncture and Chinese medicine (DACM) and a master’s degree in Traditional Oriental Medicine (MSTOM) from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine.
Paige Bourassa Headshot

Image by Grace Lee

October 21, 2020 — 10:04 AM

My obsession with green powders started like most of my obsessions, with a need to solve for a deficiency.

Let me quickly rewind to mid-pandemic: I found myself uncharacteristically tired, bloated, wanting to eat only mac and cheese, nauseous all day, and getting unreasonably emotional while watching CSPAN. Yep, you guessed it, I’m pregnant. So, after I pee on about a million sticks, I finally go to the doctor and confirm what the $97 in pregnancy tests were hinting to: I really am going to have a baby.

I could barely keep any healthy food down...including veggies.

Like any woman who has newly learned she is pregnant (or, at least, I think this is a common sentiment?) I became immediately protective over what I put in my belly. But with the nausea, headaches, fatigue, and hellish rollercoaster of a first trimester, all I was able to stomach was yogurt, mac and cheese, cheese, and grilled cheese (you can pick up a theme here). I was positive my baby was going to come out looking like a wheel of brie. 

So I tried eating a salad one day. I vomited that right up. Then some cooked broccoli. Not a chance that stayed down. I managed to successfully eat peas and butter with a lot of effort and some acupuncture (I was determined that day and had a little extra time on my hands). But all in all, I wasn’t getting anywhere near my usual intake of 10 to 12 veggies a day, and all I kept seeing was my adorable little unborn child with a block of cheddar for a head.

So I posed the question: How do I get a sufficient amount of organic veggies every day, without having to cook them or eat them? It finally dawned on me that greens powder was the way to go.

With organic veggies+, I could finally gobble down nutritious veggies, without gagging on a salad.

I looked at the top brands and tested three of the crowd favorites out. I won’t name names, but I found: one of them was super sweet; one of them was great-tasting but lacked the organic veggies I needed; and the final option was kind of blah, and I didn’t see a difference in how I felt. Not only that, but none of them moved anything along my digestive tract, which was concerning. Then a girlfriend recommended mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. Finally, I found the solution I’d been looking for.

My review of mbg organic veggies+.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Promote a healthy inflammatory response with our USDA-certified organic greens blend.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

I eagerly kept an eye on the mailbox until my delivery of organic veggies+ powder arrived—I was so excited to finally gobble down nutritious veggies, without gagging on a salad. As soon as it arrived I tried it three different ways: with just water, with pineapple juice, in a smoothie.

When I mixed it with water, it didn’t taste awful (huge score!)—the drink went down easy and helped to move things right along.* The pineapple and water combo was probably my fav because it added a teeny bit of sweetness and made me feel like I was on vacation (very important when you haven’t been out of the house in months). In the smoothie, it didn’t have an overbearing greens taste, and I was even able to sneak it into my boyfriend's morning smoothie without getting an eye roll, which was a big bonus.

Once I established I liked the taste and I could feel it doing positive things in my body,* I dug a little deeper into what was really in the powder, and what set it apart from the others. Here were my big takeaways:

  1. It’s organic, non-GMO, and there's no Fodmaps or lectins. Even when you find an organic greens powder, there are often be sneaky lectins in there which can irritate the gut. And that's the last thing I wanted when I was already bloated and pregnant.
  2. It features ginger and turmeric. Not only are ginger and turmeric potent antioxidants and contain anti-inflammatory properties to enhance immune function, but I also use them in a ton of different Chinese herbal formulas to boost spleen Qi.* This helps with bloating, digestive fire, and motility.*
  3. It contains prebiotics and probiotics. This was another game changer for me because inulin and flax seed prebiotic fibers (found in the organic veggies+ digestive blend) provide nutrients for beneficial bacteria (the good guys in the gut).* The veggie powder also contains 10 billion CFUs of the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains of probiotic bacteria which help the body digest nutrients.*

Needless to say, I'm a fan. I love that organic veggies+ is a proprietary formula developed by the team of scientists at Thorne, it tastes good, it’s organic, it stimulates the digestive system, and I can actually feel it doing good in my body.*

There's no doubt I’m going to continue to order more for the duration of my pregnancy and sneak it in my family members' food. I'll also tell anyone who will listen that unless you're getting ample servings of organic veggies, prebiotics, and sea veggies a day—organic veggies+ should probably be in your pantry.

