Like any woman who has newly learned she is pregnant (or, at least, I think this is a common sentiment?) I became immediately protective over what I put in my belly. But with the nausea, headaches, fatigue, and hellish rollercoaster of a first trimester, all I was able to stomach was yogurt, mac and cheese, cheese, and grilled cheese (you can pick up a theme here). I was positive my baby was going to come out looking like a wheel of brie.

So I tried eating a salad one day. I vomited that right up. Then some cooked broccoli. Not a chance that stayed down. I managed to successfully eat peas and butter with a lot of effort and some acupuncture (I was determined that day and had a little extra time on my hands). But all in all, I wasn’t getting anywhere near my usual intake of 10 to 12 veggies a day, and all I kept seeing was my adorable little unborn child with a block of cheddar for a head.

So I posed the question: How do I get a sufficient amount of organic veggies every day, without having to cook them or eat them? It finally dawned on me that greens powder was the way to go.