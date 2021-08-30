To state the obvious: We're living in a stressful time. And while a little bit of stress feels like the price we pay for existence, longtime functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., says it's essential to keep it under control.

Rountree calls stress "the great amplifier" of underlying health issues. "If a person gets super stressed-out, it's going to amplify all of those issues," he said on the mbg podcast.

Now, it's impossible—and ultimately, unhelpful—to try to avoid stress at all costs. Instead, Rountree says it's all about finding stress management tools that work for you and sticking with 'em. Here are three that he has found the most success with over the years that could be worth adding into your routine: