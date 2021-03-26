Recently, my social media feeds have been full of acquaintances chatting about their Friday Night Chores (all caps, because it's a capital-T Thing).

A quick Google search on the term turned up this story from a few years ago, courtesy of Rachel Wilkerson Miller. It proposes dedicating your Fridays to the scrubbing, sweeping, and tidying you'd usually spend a few hours doing on Saturday or Sunday. In doing so, you open up your weekends for more rest and relaxation.

A Friday Night Chore session doesn't have to knock everything off your to-do list. It's more efficient to break your cleaning up into chunks, so pick the thing you're least looking forward to and start from there.

If you're feeling inspired to work some Friday Night Chores into your routine this week (let's face it; you'll be home anyway), here are some ideas to get you started. The movie and takeout can wait: