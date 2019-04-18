The Genius French Beauty Serum Hack That Changed My Skin's Texture

Putting homeopathic supplements directly on my face isn’t something I’d ever tried in the name of skin care, but here we are. I can’t take credit for the idea. It was Violette, a French makeup artist who shares her YouTube channel with all kinds of people from all walks of life, chefs, meditation teachers, makeup artists, hair stylists, models, moms, and more, who inspired me.

After bingeing all of her videos one evening (if you’re into beauty, this is a worthy endeavor), I found myself wanting to try out her routine and every one of her product recommendations. Violette’s warm, nonchalant approach to beauty is refreshing, and when it comes to product we align on a natural and efficacy-driven approach. One peep at her videos or Instagram and you’ll see that her skin always looks on point, glowy, and effortless, but don’t let the French vibes fool you! In this video, Violette outlined her nighttime routine which is far more involved than what I imagined a French woman would do (... although I have heard that the ultimate French woman beauty secret is to take good care of your skin so you can skip makeup), and certainly more extensive than my own routine. My MO is to invest in treatments and rituals that minimize the use of product, like eyelash lifts, facial gua sha, jade rolling, facial cupping, semi-annual microdermabrasion treatments, all of these help to keep the skin looking vibrant and healthy.

I was most interested in the ampoules, which she said were French homeopathy. Usually they are taken internally, but Violette applies them to her face as part of her skin routine. Could going directly to the source of vitamins and minerals help nourish skin that’s depleted? Curiosity got the best of me: what would happen if I swapped my evening glycolic acid or simple face oil for a new supplement-infused regimen a la Violette? One of two things: Either I’d completely break out because sometimes my skin doesn’t like too many changes at once, or I, too, would unlock her effortless-looking, lit-from-within natural glow.

Here’s the routine I stuck with for two weeks, with some modifications from Violette’s version: