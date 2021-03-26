Finding a clean foundation used to be quite tricky, and especially for those with sensitive, easily. irritated skin. Now, however, you can find a plethora of high-quality options that simultaneously feed the skin with barrier-supporting emollients and antioxidants—think hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E.

But, alas, there are still a few ingredients to watch out for if your skin runs super-sensitive: "Fragrance is one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, told us about hypoallergenic makeup products. Additionally, common preservatives like parabens, phenoxyethanol (the safer cousin to parabens, although it can still lead to irritation in hypersensitive skin), and formaldehyde can trigger sensitive skin reactions.

Sounds like a tall order, but we took on all the legwork. Ahead, find 11 foundations fit for sensitive skin, from full, matte coverage to barely there sheer.