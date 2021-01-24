mindbodygreen

The 11 Best Natural & Organic Foot Creams For Cracked, Dry Feet

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
foot cream roundup image

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 24, 2021 — 12:32 PM

Foot creams don’t have the same panache as their other skin care counterparts. Serums and face tonics get all the glory. Body lotions are usually geared to be sensorial and soothing. Even hand creams, a product we’re all probably using a bit more of, feel mature and sophisticated. Foot creams, on the other hand (foot?) feel more obligatory, with no spark. They’re what you slather on before bed so you can keep your heels and toes in pedicure-shape, or at the very least, not cracked and painful. 

However, skim the natural and clean list below: These feel quite luxe, no? That’s because we love a product that is good for you and makes you feel good using it. Your basic foot balms, these are not. 

Susanne Kaufmann Warming Foot Balm

This natural brand specializes in bath, body, and skin products that make you feel wrapped in a warm blanket—just as comforting and just as decadent. The smart formula contains menthol, rosemary, thyme, and sage. The star ingredient, marigold extract, boasts anti-fungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory benefits

Warming Foot Balm, Susanne Kaufmann ($65)

susanne kaufmann foot balm
mindbodygreen

Dr. Hauschka Hydrating Foot Cream

Here, we have a potent trio of herbs that tend to skin. Horse chestnut extract soothes angry, irritated, and sensitive skin. St. John's wort extract promotes healthy skin renewal. Zinc oxide soothes and smooths.

Hydrating Foot Cream, Dr. Hauschka ($14)

dr hauschka foot cream
mindbodygreen

Weleda Skin Food

It’s nearly impossible to write a story about dense creams and not bring up this classic product. It’s formulated with extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile and beeswax—and the result is nothing short of magic that experts and amateurs use up to the last drop.

Skin Food, Weleda ($18.99)  

weleda skin food
mindbodygreen

Violets Are Blue Foot Salve

For seriously tired feed, this balm is made with eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary—three herbs we love for their soothing properties. Rub it into cracked heels, use it on cuticles, apply a nice slick layer before putting on socks—you’ll love every use.

Foot Salve, Violets Are Blue ($15)

violets are blue foot salve
mindbodygreen

Khus + Khus Premo Hand, Nail, Foot Treatment

The beeswax base makes this treatment especially occlusive, so it can really create a thick barrier on tender feet. Then it blends in hemp oil, which rich in non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds may bring added benefits to these hard-working parts of the body.

Premo Hand, Nail, Foot Treatment, Khus + Khus ($50)

khus khus foot cream
mindbodygreen

Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Creme

Here’s an option where the star ingredient is coconut oil, a favorite multi-tasker that effortlessly soaks into skin, softening it, and adding a splash of hydration. There’s also a refreshing hint of peppermint for an energizing sensorial experience.

Coconut Foot Creme, Burt’s Bees ($9.99)

burts bees foot cream
mindbodygreen

Eu’Genia Unscented Shea Butter

Shea butter is an undisputed hero of body creams: It’s deliciously dense on its own, or works when blended with other emollients to thin it out. This oh-so-chic option uses 80% pure unrefined shea butter (so it's filled with vitamins A, E, F, and K) and no added scent in the event you are sensitive to such ingredients.

Unscented Shea Butter, Eu’Genia ($12)

eu'geania unscented shea butter
mindbodygreen

Nucifera The Balm

We’re obsessed with the blend of butters and oils in this: coconut oil, kokum butter, moringa oil, mango butter and more deeply replenish the skin. And while we love the rich texture for rough skin on you feet, it’s perfectly suitable for anywhere on the body.

The Balm, Nucifera ($40)

nucifera
mindbodygreen

First Honey Foot Rescue Cream

The star here is manuka honey, that do-it-all, much beloved ingredient. It has been shown to act as an anti-inflammatory, which may help calm skin conditions like eczema (particularly great if you get flare ups on the feet and legs). And due to its humectant properties (i.e., its ability to attract water to the surface of the skin as well as deliver hydration to the deeper layers), applying Manuka honey topically can also help skin retain moisture.

Foot Rescue Cream, First Honey ($12.99)

first honey foot cream
mindbodygreen

Cowshed Heal Foot Cream

This option has a blend of ingredients that can help the foot area specifically. There’s the avocado oil, shea nut butter, and coconut oil to soften and condition skin.It also includes grapefruit, cleary sage, and rosemary for scent. Finally, it’s also infused with natural AHAs to gently buff rough skin. 

Heal Foot Cream, Cowshed ($20)

cowshed foot balm
mindbodygreen

SpaRitual Citrus Cardamom Foot Balm

Blended with a bright citrus accent, you’ll love to use this every morning to lift your spirits. But it’s pretty efficacious too, thanks to the aloe vera (for hydration), shea butter (for your moisture barrier), and papaya extract for exfoliation. 

Citrus Cardamom Foot Balm, SpaRitual ($19.99)

sparitual foot cream
mindbodygreen

 

