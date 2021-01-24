The 11 Best Natural & Organic Foot Creams For Cracked, Dry Feet
Foot creams don’t have the same panache as their other skin care counterparts. Serums and face tonics get all the glory. Body lotions are usually geared to be sensorial and soothing. Even hand creams, a product we’re all probably using a bit more of, feel mature and sophisticated. Foot creams, on the other hand (foot?) feel more obligatory, with no spark. They’re what you slather on before bed so you can keep your heels and toes in pedicure-shape, or at the very least, not cracked and painful.
However, skim the natural and clean list below: These feel quite luxe, no? That’s because we love a product that is good for you and makes you feel good using it. Your basic foot balms, these are not.
Susanne Kaufmann Warming Foot Balm
This natural brand specializes in bath, body, and skin products that make you feel wrapped in a warm blanket—just as comforting and just as decadent. The smart formula contains menthol, rosemary, thyme, and sage. The star ingredient, marigold extract, boasts anti-fungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory benefits
Warming Foot Balm, Susanne Kaufmann ($65)
Dr. Hauschka Hydrating Foot Cream
Here, we have a potent trio of herbs that tend to skin. Horse chestnut extract soothes angry, irritated, and sensitive skin. St. John's wort extract promotes healthy skin renewal. Zinc oxide soothes and smooths.
Hydrating Foot Cream, Dr. Hauschka ($14)
Weleda Skin Food
It’s nearly impossible to write a story about dense creams and not bring up this classic product. It’s formulated with extracts of gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile and beeswax—and the result is nothing short of magic that experts and amateurs use up to the last drop.
Skin Food, Weleda ($18.99)
Violets Are Blue Foot Salve
For seriously tired feed, this balm is made with eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary—three herbs we love for their soothing properties. Rub it into cracked heels, use it on cuticles, apply a nice slick layer before putting on socks—you’ll love every use.
Foot Salve, Violets Are Blue ($15)
Khus + Khus Premo Hand, Nail, Foot Treatment
The beeswax base makes this treatment especially occlusive, so it can really create a thick barrier on tender feet. Then it blends in hemp oil, which rich in non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds may bring added benefits to these hard-working parts of the body.
Premo Hand, Nail, Foot Treatment, Khus + Khus ($50)
Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Creme
Here’s an option where the star ingredient is coconut oil, a favorite multi-tasker that effortlessly soaks into skin, softening it, and adding a splash of hydration. There’s also a refreshing hint of peppermint for an energizing sensorial experience.
Coconut Foot Creme, Burt’s Bees ($9.99)
Eu’Genia Unscented Shea Butter
Shea butter is an undisputed hero of body creams: It’s deliciously dense on its own, or works when blended with other emollients to thin it out. This oh-so-chic option uses 80% pure unrefined shea butter (so it's filled with vitamins A, E, F, and K) and no added scent in the event you are sensitive to such ingredients.
Unscented Shea Butter, Eu’Genia ($12)
Nucifera The Balm
We’re obsessed with the blend of butters and oils in this: coconut oil, kokum butter, moringa oil, mango butter and more deeply replenish the skin. And while we love the rich texture for rough skin on you feet, it’s perfectly suitable for anywhere on the body.
The Balm, Nucifera ($40)
First Honey Foot Rescue Cream
The star here is manuka honey, that do-it-all, much beloved ingredient. It has been shown to act as an anti-inflammatory, which may help calm skin conditions like eczema (particularly great if you get flare ups on the feet and legs). And due to its humectant properties (i.e., its ability to attract water to the surface of the skin as well as deliver hydration to the deeper layers), applying Manuka honey topically can also help skin retain moisture.
Foot Rescue Cream, First Honey ($12.99)
Cowshed Heal Foot Cream
This option has a blend of ingredients that can help the foot area specifically. There’s the avocado oil, shea nut butter, and coconut oil to soften and condition skin.It also includes grapefruit, cleary sage, and rosemary for scent. Finally, it’s also infused with natural AHAs to gently buff rough skin.
Heal Foot Cream, Cowshed ($20)
SpaRitual Citrus Cardamom Foot Balm
Blended with a bright citrus accent, you’ll love to use this every morning to lift your spirits. But it’s pretty efficacious too, thanks to the aloe vera (for hydration), shea butter (for your moisture barrier), and papaya extract for exfoliation.
Citrus Cardamom Foot Balm, SpaRitual ($19.99)
