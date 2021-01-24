Foot creams don’t have the same panache as their other skin care counterparts. Serums and face tonics get all the glory. Body lotions are usually geared to be sensorial and soothing. Even hand creams, a product we’re all probably using a bit more of, feel mature and sophisticated. Foot creams, on the other hand (foot?) feel more obligatory, with no spark. They’re what you slather on before bed so you can keep your heels and toes in pedicure-shape, or at the very least, not cracked and painful.

However, skim the natural and clean list below: These feel quite luxe, no? That’s because we love a product that is good for you and makes you feel good using it. Your basic foot balms, these are not.