Workouts can do wonders for the skin. The sweat can clear pores ("Sweat is the best cleanser," board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D. once quipped to us). Moving your body can improve circulation, thereby delivering more nutrients to the skin cells. And being in touch with your body can improve our mental wellbeing, which in turn can do wonders for skin health.

All around great, no? Unfortunately, there are some common skin complaints post workout. Occasionally, individuals will complain of increased acne (which is actually the result of not washing your face, gear, or clothing correctly). Or if the increased workouts result in significant weight loss it may cause slight skin sagging. And for some: Flushing.

Often we speak of the post-workout glow (it’s real!), but not everyone gets that dewy vibrance. Some, especially those with light-to-medium skin tones, appear red—really red.