Fitting In A Workout While On-The-Go: Every Excuse, Solved

We've all be there: Your weekender or tote is packed to the brim before you realize you've forgotten an essential item: your workout sneaks. Or, even worse, you're already en route to your getaway before you realize you left them at home.

Well, says Todd McCullough, trainer and founder of TMAC FITNESS, you don't need to pack them at all: "You can do a yoga flow in your hotel room. No shoes needed."

Krista Stryker, trainer and founder of 12-Minute Athlete, agrees: "It's good for your foot to get that little workout without shoes." And you don't even need to stick to yoga, she says, and can even get some weight work or moderate HIIT moves in there: "You can absolutely do body-weight or HIIT movements barefoot. If you're not used to it, just avoid jumping too much, but you can do everything else comfortably, like squats, burpees, or planks."