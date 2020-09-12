There is a gradual slowing down and turning inward this time of year. The days become shorter and darker, trees begin to lose their leaves, and plants draw their energy inward in preparation for winter.

The wisdom traditions of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda can offer support during the fall because they recognize that all beings (including us humans!) are affected by seasonal changes. After the height of summer activity you now have the opportunity to lose your metaphorical leaves and turn inward, too.

Fall is a time for focusing, gathering, and simplicity. It can also bring seasonally-induced imbalances. Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda teach that when you cooperate with the seasons through making intentional changes, you’re rewarded with deeper health and well-being. How do you put that into practice? Let me share a few examples: