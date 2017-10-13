Refresh Your Home For Fall With These Insta-Approved Design Tips

For Anna Margaret and her family, fall means (begrudgingly) prepping their colorful A-frame cabin for Portland's rainy season. "I like to start by putting flannel sheets on all the beds, swapping my lighter throw blankets with fuzzier ones. Time to get cozy and enjoy more family time by the fireplace!" she says.

Over at Sara Combs' nature-inspired Joshua Tree House, a sizable stack of blankets appears on a living room shelf for guests: "Not only do they add a lot of warmth and texture to our home, but they're so cozy and practical. We love having enough blankets stacked up so that when friends come over there's one for everyone."

On top of thicker fuzzy blankets, Kate Chilver lays down more rugs in her plant-filled Essex home—two in her family's kitchen and one extra in their dining room.