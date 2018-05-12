How To Use Facial Mapping & Reflexology To Feel Balanced & Energized

This permission to self-heal can help us better connect to our bodies. Sometimes it’s as simple as tuning in to what feels like too much (excess yang) and not enough (excess yin), at a certain point in your body or face, depending on where and how you’re using the tools.

In my experience, the sensation of using the tools can be described as slightly painful but should always be tolerable. Once you reach your focal point within your reflex zone of need, you can often feel a tension and a releasing sensation. In the end, it should feel good.

Interestingly enough, facial mapping through facial reflexology, which is based loosely on traditional Chinese medicine doctrine, indicates works under the idea that similar physical shapes in the body hold similar energetics. For example, when you use a tool for the nose, you can be connected to the spine since they are both long and straight, therefore considered to be connected and similarly oriented. If you are looking to alleviate back pain, you can roll the yin side of your tool to help balance the yang energy. If the sensation is considered to be more of a dull ache, you can roll the yang side of the tool to help balance the excess yin energy. Some back pain can also be related to kidneys through excess dehydration, which affects your chi life force. Focusing on the kidney points along the sides of the nostrils can help balance this sensation, along with drinking extra water to support the kidneys. You will notice a feeling of relief on the tenderness of the nose, and you may also experience relief of the pains overall.

It’s all communication—there is no shame in experiencing an imbalance as long as you view it as the body giving you directions to finding your most balanced self.