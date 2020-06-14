If you tend to feel stressed right when you wake up in the morning, that's when you should be turning to the product (as well as trying out some breathwork and gratitude practices to try to get to the root of your anxiousness).*

Physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., adds that if your anxiousness pervades throughout the day, you'll want to note when it feels the strongest. Is it correlated to any particular task or time frame, like before meetings or after checking emails? That's valuable information and it can inform how you handle those stressors. Taking hemp before those tasks isn't a bad idea, as long as it doesn't make you sleepy or make it difficult to focus.* It shouldn't because by nature, hemp has a very low THC count and isn't associated with the "high" of other cannabis products.*