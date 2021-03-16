First thing’s first: Clip and file your nails to your desired shape. Techniques vary depending on the tips you’re gunning for (see them all here), but some maintenance is key before painting with polish. After shaping your nails, gently push the cuticles back with your tool of choice (to make the polish last longer, says Le), and massage an oil into those nailbeds.

Onto the actual painting bit: Apply your base coat (this hydrating number makes your nails super strong), and let it dry for a moment before painting on your first coat of white paint. Now, an opaque white shade may look streaky on the nail plate at first, sort of like you have vertical ridges, but Le says not to worry: “The second coat will even it out,” she notes. Rather, if you layer on globs of polish, your coat will just take longer to dry.

After painting your digits white (allow them to dry for two to three minutes in between coats), let your nails dry for five to 10 minutes before attempting the nail art—otherwise, your base color will dent or two polish colors will bleed together.

Now, for the design steps: