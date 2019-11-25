Esther Perel Wants You To Think About Work The Same Way You Think About Dating

It’s the meeting of the two.

There are cultures where you teach children from age two, and you say to them, “Use your words. Tell me what you want. Tell me what you need.” But that’s very different from the cultures where you teach children to intuit the needs to others and what others expect from them. That influences how that child is going to be in the classroom. Everybody knows that those kids in the classroom are not the ones who jump with their hands up. And if you have a Western definition of social competence, these children would be at a disadvantage. If you have an Eastern conception of social competence, these kids would be perfectly normative.

And now these very same kids go to work. And if they take initiative, and you are in a company culture that favors the initiative, you’re going to think these are your high performers. But if you are in a company that also likes people to follow instructions, to march to the drum, to listen carefully to the orders that are given, then you want people that are more on the compliancy side.

It’s the match between the workers and the company culture. Is this a company culture where people get to speak their mind, where people get to say, oh, I have a different idea about how we can do this? Or, I went to lecture recently in a country where, when I asked a question to the audience, the entire group of the audience first turned to the professor. You can call him the boss. And then they watched to see what the professor thought about what I said, and then they decided what they could say. They got their cue from the authority. He would smile, and he would do a motion with his head, and he would basically say this is an okay talk, this is an okay question, you can all respond. I haven’t seen that in a while, so that’s why it’s so clear [in my head].

A company culture determines expectations, communication, boundaries, vocabulary, degrees of accountability, creativity, the balance between tradition and innovation or between stability and change—these are all parts of a company culture. Decision-making, feedback, all of that.