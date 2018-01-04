Clear The Air With These Toxin-Busting Essential Oils

Is there anything essential oils can't do? In addition to boosting our beauty routines, sharpening our focus, and complementing our spiritual practices, nature's smell-good soldiers also are really effective at clearing the air.

"The Environmental Protection Agency continues to provide research that the air inside our homes contains more pollutants than outdoor air. Considering we spend 90 percent of our time indoors on average, we have a real crisis on our hands," explains functional wellness practitioner Mariza Snyder, D.C. "I highly recommend diffusing essential oils on a daily basis in order to cleanse the air, combat toxins, and eliminate odors in your home as well as providing support for your body’s systems."

And she's not the only one singing their praises. We asked essential oil experts to spill their go-to scents for combating indoor odors and germs. Their top picks? Woodsy and citrus scents. Together, they pack an energizing, antibacterial punch that you'll want to diffuse all winter long.