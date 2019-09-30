How To Use Essential Oils For Seasonal Allergies

So instead of using potentially risky over-the-counter or prescription medications, you can use natural therapies like essential oils to help control your seasonal allergy symptoms. Or, better yet, you can use them to treat the root cause, so they don’t come back every year!

Not to disappoint my fellow EO lovers out there, but let me break it to you: if you don’t stop the root cause triggers that are causing your allergies in the first place, no amount of lemon, lavender, and peppermint will cure you. It is only by truly implementing a holistic lifestyle that you can properly heal your gut and stop the vicious allergy cycle. The primary action steps are to eat the right foods, take the right supplements, and get the right exercise. mbg Collective member and class instructor Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., lays out an easy-to-implement plan that you can check out by clicking here.

So if you commit to following a solid, gut-healing, anti-inflammatory lifestyle approach like Dr. Pedre’s, it's possible that seasonal allergies will be a distant memory very soon.