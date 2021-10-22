Previous research has suggested that consuming seven selected essential amino acids can lead to both improvements in attention and cognitive flexibility, as well as improvements in psychosocial functioning. To build on these findings, researcher wanted to know if these amino acids could slow brain degeneration (and protect against dementia).

In the most recent study, researchers observed how mice on a low-protein diet showed accelerated brain degeneration, as well as poor neuronal connectivity. As study co-author Makoto Higuchi Ph.D. explains in a news release, "In older [adults], low protein diets are linked to poor maintenance of brain function. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins."

Then, they looked at how supplementation of Amino LP7 (a supplement with seven specific amino acids) impacted the stages of brain degeneration in a mice model of Alzheimer's disease, and why.