6 DIY Epsom Salt Baths Tailored To Help Ease Fatigue, Anxiety & More

Just as enjoying a cup of herbal tea can soothe myriad ailments from inflammation to indigestion to sleep problems, so, too, can a daily bath ritual infused with botanicals and herbs provide a therapeutic sanctuary tailored to the needs of your body, mind, and spirit.

Medicinal plants, flowers, and oils have been used in baths for thousands of years for relaxation, invigoration, and replenishment.

As the beneficial properties of the botanicals are released into warm water, the body’s largest organ, our skin, is able to absorb the benefits that can help calm the mind, soothe sore muscles, assist in detoxification, soften skin, and promote a more restful sleep. While they're not cure-alls (is anything, really?), they can certainly help assuage some common ailments many of us endure in our daily lives.

To use the bath blends, pour the bath salt mixture into warm bath water, or to make after-bath cleanup easier, tie the bath salts up in a reusable tea bag or a 12-by-12-inch square of muslin cloth and drop the bag in while the water is running.

Here’s how to customize your herbal bath experience according to your needs: