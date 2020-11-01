If you're asking us, the best things in life are bake free—that is to say, we'll pick a no-bake dessert over a loaf of banana bread any day. But as we start to look towards a very different type of festive season in 2020, we're seeking little ways to make the moments special. A sweet treat is a great place to start.

And the only thing better than a good no-bake sweet is one that also packs in some sneaky nutrients. These simple treats definitely do just that, while also featuring plenty of chocolate. With less process sugar and more superfood benefits, they're sure to become favorite recipes for as we continue into this celebratory season, no matter what it looks like.

According to registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D., "Cocoa (cacao) beans and products made with them are rich in heart-protective flavanols, which have been shown to help lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease," she wrote for mindbodygreen "And chocolate may keep your memory sharp by boosting blood flow to the brain—definitely great reasons to get a daily dose of chocolate!"

Beyond chocolate, these recipes are packed with nut butters, seeds, and more—providing plenty of reasons to make them beyond just how tasty they are. Our advice? Bookmark this for inspiration whenever you need a little bit of chocolate.