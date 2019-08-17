From body soap to lotion to face wash to, yes, shampoos, we love bars around here—they're sustainable, travel-friendly, often small-batch, many lean natural, and so chic (that last one is a me thing). But like anything good, this does not mean they're perfect, nor that you should throw caution to the wind—especially given your hair type. Here's my mentality about any beauty product: All good things are usually not good across the board, nor good for everyone.

So what's the thing you need to look out for in shampoo bars? The pH.

"Once I was over in London, I found this natural shampoo bar, and I was all excited because it was natural and more sustainable," says hair colorist and founder of natural salon Spoke & Weal Christine Thompson. "But then I flipped it over to the back and the pH was a 9, and I was shocked! Luckily they had the pH on it so I knew."