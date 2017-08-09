You Need To Know About The Germs On Your Yoga Mat

If you forget to bring your mat and you end up using a borrowed one, be sure to clean the borrowed mat with a disinfectant before and after you use it, lay a towel down on top of the mat so you minimize direct skin contact, and try to avoid touching your face during class. An average person touches their face about 18 times per hour, which greatly contributes to the passing of germs back and forth. After each and every yoga class, be sure to clean up and shower directly after class at the studio or gym. It doesn’t hurt to shower before class, too, if you have the time or give your hands and feet a quick rinse. If you have to wait until you get home to shower after class, be sure to at least wash your hands before you leave to clean off those germs.

Reading to switch to natural cleaners? These essential oils will help get you started.