Are Therapy Apps Legit? Here's What The Experts Say

Anyone who has gone through the trouble of finding a good therapist can attest that it is one of the biggest obstacles to seeing one in the first place. It can also be costly, inconvenient, and draining for someone who’s at the end of her mental or emotional rope.

And yet, of all the ways to cultivate well-being, going into therapy is one of the oldest, time-tested healing modalities in humanity. While there used to be a stigma around seeing a "shrink"—which certainly lingers in many communities today—more and more people now openly engage with a therapist, even when they’re not in full-on crisis mode.

As mental health awareness increases, there’s no doubt that therapy is a thriving industry. The most recent reports on mental health spending indicate that it has become the costliest medical expense in the country, coming in at just over $200 billion. More people need help, more people are admitting they need it, and more are seeking it. Times are a-changin'!

With increased demand, wellness and tech companies are teaming up to make therapy more accessible. Behold: the therapy apps. These mobile-based portals provide the patient on-demand, affordable attention whenever (and wherever) you need it most. While apps make the experience infinitely more convenient, does texting with your therapist actually help?