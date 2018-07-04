Dizziness Isn't All In Your Head: A Doctor Explains Vertigo + Ways To Treat It

Interestingly, vertigo is not a disease but actually a symptom itself. Dizziness can be a sign of a wide range of disorders and often coincides with other uncomfortable symptoms. Depending on the cause, vertigo may also be accompanied by ear pressure, headaches, hearing loss, nausea, vomiting, loss of vision, slurred speech, or loss of consciousness. Identifying all of the associated symptoms is crucial because it can help determine the underlying problem, identify what type of vertigo is being experienced, and ensure appropriate care.

The most common type of vertigo is benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). BPPV is caused by calcium carbonate crystals normally embedded in gel in the utricle (part of the inner ear) becoming dislodged. The crystals can then migrate into one or more of the three fluid-filled semicircular canals in the ear. When these crystals accumulate in one of the canals, they interfere with normal fluid movement, and the inner ear can send false signals to the brain.

BPPV creates brief dizziness episodes often triggered by specific changes, like moving your head up or down, lying down, turning over, or sitting up. Symptoms of BPPV besides dizziness include nausea, vomiting, and unsteadiness that can increase your risk for falls. Fortunately, BPPV is the easiest type of vertigo to treat. If you suspect you have BPPV, consult with your doctor to discuss effective strategies to reduce or eliminate symptoms.