mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

The DIY Mouthwash That Will Get Rid Of Canker Sores — STAT

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 25, 2019

A canker sore isn't something I'd wish upon my worst enemy. They hurt like hell, take forever to go away, keep me up at night, and prevent me from eating anything sour, spicy, or citrusy for days on end.

But what are canker sores, really? Not to be confused with cold sores, canker sores are ulcers that develop on the soft tissues inside the mouth or on your gums. They also aren't contagious, which might be the only good thing about them.

A natural approach to healing and preventing canker sores.

Preventing canker sores isn't a simple task since it's not clear what, exactly, causes canker sores in the first place. It's thought that they're connected to stress and might be triggered by foods that irritate the mouth, like pretzels, chips, certain spices, and very acidic fruits. It's also possible that they are caused by certain nutrient deficiencies (like B12, B6, or zinc) or other factors like celiac disease and even hormonal shifts in women. Preventing canker sores if you get them often is something to definitely talk to your doctor—or an integrative of functional medicine practitioner—about.

When you get a canker sore, your top priorities are reducing symptoms and trying to get it to heal as quickly as possible. Luckily, there are certain natural ingredients that can help with that. Tea tree oil is a great choice for this. According to Mariza Snyder, D.C., chiropractic doctor and author of the book The Essential Oil Hormone Solution, "Due to its antimicrobial activity, tea tree oil is a great remedy for healing a canker sore. Tea tree oil will immediately numb the pain and help kill any bacteria that might be in and around the sore."

Article continues below

A DIY Mouthwash for Canker Sores

I don't get canker sores that often, but when I do, they're the really painful kind that seem to linger forever. That is, until I came up with this DIY mouthwash made with tea tree essential oil. When I get one, I gargle with this solution about 10 times a day (yes, 10!), and it's a lifesaver. It really decreases the pain, stops the ulcer from getting worse, and noticeably speeds up the healing process.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon sea salt
  • 2 drops tea tree oil essential oil
  • 2 cups of warm water

Method:

Heat 2 cups of water on the stove until warm to the touch, then add sea salt and stir until fully dissolved. Pour into cup and add 2 drops of tea tree oil. Use as a mouth rinse at least a few times a day, making sure the solution comes into direct contact with the mouth ulcer. Swish between teeth and in mouth and then spit out into the sink (it's not a good idea to take essential oils internally, as they can be extremely potent).

Article continues below

Why this mouthwash it the worst thing that ever happened to a canker sore.

So why, exactly, does this work so well? "Tea tree oil has gained popularity in recent years due to its natural antibacterial properties and ability to treat bacterial infections. The compound terpinen-4-ol, one of many compounds found in tea tree oil, is responsible for most of the antimicrobial activity found in the oil." The salt will also help clean the area and reduce pain as well. For me, it works like a charm. Just keep in mind that according to the Mayo Clinic, it's important to talk to your doctor if you have a canker sore that is unusually large, recurring or persistent, so painful that you can't find any relief, or accompanied by a high fever.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/diy-mouthwash-recipe-for-canker-sores

Your article and new folder have been saved!