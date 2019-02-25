Preventing canker sores isn't a simple task since it's not clear what, exactly, causes canker sores in the first place. It's thought that they're connected to stress and might be triggered by foods that irritate the mouth, like pretzels, chips, certain spices, and very acidic fruits. It's also possible that they are caused by certain nutrient deficiencies (like B12, B6, or zinc) or other factors like celiac disease and even hormonal shifts in women. Preventing canker sores if you get them often is something to definitely talk to your doctor—or an integrative of functional medicine practitioner—about.

When you get a canker sore, your top priorities are reducing symptoms and trying to get it to heal as quickly as possible. Luckily, there are certain natural ingredients that can help with that. Tea tree oil is a great choice for this. According to Mariza Snyder, D.C., chiropractic doctor and author of the book The Essential Oil Hormone Solution, "Due to its antimicrobial activity, tea tree oil is a great remedy for healing a canker sore. Tea tree oil will immediately numb the pain and help kill any bacteria that might be in and around the sore."