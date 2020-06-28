"Your natural oils, bacteria, makeup, dead skin cells, dirt, and grime accumulate on the brush, and then you are just reapplying that on a daily basis," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. "This can lead to a lot of skin issues—acne, contact dermatitis, infections—but then from a functional aspect the brushes aren't going to work."

Makeup artists agree, too: "Cleaning brushes is a must: They collect bacteria over time and can just get really nasty, especially ones that apply creamy makeup," says natural makeup artist Sally Duvall.

As for when and how often, here's our tip: If you regularly apply makeup, clean them every other week. Wash them every time you wash your sheets, which can serve as a good reminder. "Best to do it at night so they will be dry for morning use," says Duvall.