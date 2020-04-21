For the perfect formula, Plescia recommends measuring by percentages. For example, to make 100 grams of lip balm, she uses 40.3% sunflower oil, 29% olive oil, 4 grams of shea butter, 26.5 grams of Beeswax, and 0.2% of vitamin E. If you’re just making a small tin-full of balm, a two Tbsp butter, two Tbsp oil, two Tbsp wax, and ½ tsp of vitamin E will work, says product formulator and founder of the natural beauty brand Captain Blankenship, Jana Blankenship, and author of the DIY beauty tome Wild Beauty. Feel free to play with the consistency and experiment with ratios to create your desired blend; the great thing about DIY is there’s room for trial and error!

In terms of storage, just know that your lip balm may change texture under certain conditions. For example, if your balm is left in the heat, your butters may melt (especially if you use cocoa butter or shea butter). Once it cools, the butters may crystalize, giving your lip balm a grainy texture. But don’t fret: “It doesn’t affect the integrity of the formula,” Blankenship says, so no need to freak out if your balm looks grainy after a few hours in the sun.

Once you have the basics down, feel free to add low levels of essential oils or sweetener to mix up the flavors and make it yours. Here are some fun recipes to play with: