Bronzer is, without a doubt, a winter beauty staple. Just a touch of product can help you transform into a glowy, sun-kissed somebody, even though you haven’t stepped foot on a beach in months (because, you know, quarantine). But selecting the right bronzer is tricky: You want a product that offers just the right amount of pigment, without depositing an orange tint or overdoing it on the shimmer. So, says celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson, why not create your own?

It’s so easy to DIY your own bronzer (a mere two ingredients!), plus, the process is quite literally in the palm of your hands, so you can customize it to your desired level of sheer. No streaky shades here.