At the start of each spring, the latest Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 come out to shake up grocery lists everywhere.

Compiled by the Environmental Working Group, these lists use the latest USDA data to name the fruits and vegetables that tend to have the most and least pesticide residue (after they've been given a good washing, to reflect how people actually eat them at home). After analyzing data on 46,569 samples of non-organic fruits and veggies, the watchdog group announced that carrots have knocked off cantaloupe for a spot on the Clean 15 list, while blueberries and green beans are the latest adds to the Dirty Dozen.