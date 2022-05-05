Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)

Start Your Morning With This Hydrating & Digestion-Supporting Green Drink
If one of your priority well-being goals is healthy digestion, you're certainly in good company here at mbg. While it's no secret that consuming a diet filled with fiber-rich fruits and vegetables is one of the best first steps for supporting regularity, let's face it, sometimes you need a little support beyond that.
If you find yourself struggling to work enough fiber into your morning, or you're simply looking for a little extra gut support, this healthy digestion smoothie straight from Danielle Brown (aka @healthygirlkitchen) on Instagram may be a great addition to your routine.
With a simple base of coconut water, this fiber-forward take on a green juice will not only fuel your body with important nutrients, but also support hydration.
Plus, if you’re looking to make this green beverage even more nutritious, add a scoop of mbg’s organic veggies+ for some bonus ingredients that support regularity (including prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes, and even probiotics).* This greens powder also includes an array of powerhouse organic fruits and veggies, including kelp, spirulina, kale, broccoli, carrots, beets, and a variety of berries—just to name a few highlights.
Even the healthiest digestive systems could use a little support now and again—so give this bevvy a try.
Morning Digestion Water
Ingredients
- 1 cup spinach
- 1/2 cup frozen or fresh pineapple
- 1 cup cucumber
- 1 thumb ginger
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1.5 cups coconut water or regular water
- Optional: Add a tablespoon of organic veggies+ to the mix for added fiber and nutrients
Method
- Blend the spinach, cucumber, ginger and pineapple with a splash of water if your blender needs it. Pour into a glass.
- Add lemon and top with coconut water!
- Drink in the morning on an empty stomach for best results and enjoy!
Note: You could also add the coconut water and lemon juice to the blender if you want, either way works!
