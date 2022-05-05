Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)

If one of your priority well-being goals is healthy digestion, you're certainly in good company here at mbg. While it's no secret that consuming a diet filled with fiber-rich fruits and vegetables is one of the best first steps for supporting regularity, let's face it, sometimes you need a little support beyond that.

If you find yourself struggling to work enough fiber into your morning, or you're simply looking for a little extra gut support, this healthy digestion smoothie straight from Danielle Brown (aka @healthygirlkitchen) on Instagram may be a great addition to your routine.

With a simple base of coconut water, this fiber-forward take on a green juice will not only fuel your body with important nutrients, but also support hydration.