Start Your Morning With This Hydrating & Digestion-Supporting Green Drink

Drink This First Thing In The Morning For Better Digestion (No Juicer Needed)

May 5, 2022 — 10:33 AM

If one of your priority well-being goals is healthy digestion, you're certainly in good company here at mbg. While it's no secret that consuming a diet filled with fiber-rich fruits and vegetables is one of the best first steps for supporting regularity, let's face it, sometimes you need a little support beyond that.

If you find yourself struggling to work enough fiber into your morning, or you're simply looking for a little extra gut support, this healthy digestion smoothie straight from Danielle Brown (aka @healthygirlkitchen) on Instagram may be a great addition to your routine.

With a simple base of coconut water, this fiber-forward take on a green juice will not only fuel your body with important nutrients, but also support hydration. 

Plus, if you’re looking to make this green beverage even more nutritious, add a scoop of mbg’s organic veggies+ for some bonus ingredients that support regularity (including prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes, and even probiotics).* This greens powder also includes an array of powerhouse organic fruits and veggies, including kelp, spirulina, kale, broccoli, carrots, beets, and a variety of berries—just to name a few highlights.

Even the healthiest digestive systems could use a little support now and again—so give this bevvy a try.

Morning Digestion Water

Ingredients

  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1/2 cup frozen or fresh pineapple
  • 1 cup cucumber
  • 1 thumb ginger
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1.5 cups coconut water or regular water
  • Optional: Add a tablespoon of organic veggies+ to the mix for added fiber and nutrients

Method

  1. Blend the spinach, cucumber, ginger and pineapple with a splash of water if your blender needs it. Pour into a glass.
  2. Add lemon and top with coconut water!
  3. Drink in the morning on an empty stomach for best results and enjoy!

Note: You could also add the coconut water and lemon juice to the blender if you want, either way works!

