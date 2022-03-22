I'm A Longevity Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast

A Longevity Dietitian's Favorite Nutrient-Packed Breakfast Recipe
At mindbodygreen, we're big fans of nutritious, beneficial breakfasts. So when integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., CDN mentioned one of her tried-and-true morning recipes earlier this month, as part of our National Nutrition Month (NNM) coverage, we couldn't wait to give it a spotlight.
The recipe: An omelet with herbes de Provence. While this dish might seem simple, don't underestimate it: the eggy breakfast is packed with valuable herbs.
"As a longevity dietitian, I help my clients to optimize their metabolism with a diet that includes a lot of herbs and spices," says Davar. "My favorite herbs to use are rosemary, oregano, thyme, cilantro, and parsley. Additional flavors from spices like ginger, turmeric, and pepper contain powerful anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for digestion, as well."*
organic veggies+
Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*
This easy-to-make recipe features a few of those flavorful and healthy herbs, including thyme, rosemary, and oregano (key components of the classic herbs de Provence blend).* Plus, this version of the classic recipe features one more nutrient-packed ingredient: mindbodygreen's organic veggies+.
"This greens powder contains a blend of organic ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon," says Davar. "This trio of quintessential spices is paired with digestive enzymes, which strategically help break down food and enhance nutrient absorption while supporting gut health and digestive function."*
Below, she shares her nutrient- and flavor-packed omelet recipe for you to enjoy.
Omelet With Herbs De Provence
Serves 2 people
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- about 1 tablespoon (2 grams) herbs de Provence or dried thyme or basil, crushed or a large pinch of minced delicate fresh herbs, like parsley, tarragon, chives, and chervil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground white or black pepper
- 1 tablespoon (15 grams) unsalted butter or 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon of organic veggies+
- Optional: 1 cup sliced frozen (or fresh) mushrooms
- Optional: 1/2 an onion, sliced
Method
- Preheat the skillet over medium heat.
- Add olive oil, onions, and mushrooms to the pan first.
- Using a fork, beat the eggs, salt, and pepper in a bowl until thoroughly mixed. Stir in the herbs and organic veggies+.
- Beat with a whisk or rotary beater until combined.
- Add the mixture to the mushrooms.
