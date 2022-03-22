I'm A Longevity Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Easy-To-Make Breakfast

At mindbodygreen, we're big fans of nutritious, beneficial breakfasts. So when integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., CDN mentioned one of her tried-and-true morning recipes earlier this month, as part of our National Nutrition Month (NNM) coverage, we couldn't wait to give it a spotlight.

The recipe: An omelet with herbes de Provence. While this dish might seem simple, don't underestimate it: the eggy breakfast is packed with valuable herbs.

"As a longevity dietitian, I help my clients to optimize their metabolism with a diet that includes a lot of herbs and spices," says Davar. "My favorite herbs to use are rosemary, oregano, thyme, cilantro, and parsley. Additional flavors from spices like ginger, turmeric, and pepper contain powerful anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for digestion, as well."*