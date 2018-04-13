If Your Home Doesn't Have These 5 Things, It's Time For A Redesign

Your home should make you feel safe, stable, peaceful, and whole. You can build anything from the right foundation, so take the time to make sure yours is strong.

The first way to ground your home is to make sure its energy is positive and rooted in the right intention. If you’re spiritual you’ll easily get into burning sage or palo santo to expel negative energy. If you’re a newbie or want to avoid live flame altogether, try soaking some orange peels in water, adding a few drops of apple cider vinegar and a few drops of orange essential oil. Shake it all up in a spray bottle and spritz your space. The energy and scent in your home will lift in seconds!

From there, I'd recommend playing around with a personal meditation area. Set aside a peaceful area—even if it’s a small corner or nook in a room—to be still and return to your breath. Take it up a notch with a pillow or meditation cushion, incense, a singing bowl, and any objects you feel connected to. To make it even more personal, write down a sacred word that you'd like to bring into your meditation and display proudly in the space.